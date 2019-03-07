Rainbow Elementary dismissing students due to carbon monoxide readings

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The Madison City Fire Department says students are being dismissed from Rainbow Elementary after carbon monoxide readings.
Officials tell us the gas department was at the school for something routine when they picked up some carbon monoxide readings.
Rainbow Elementary students were transferred to Discovery Middle School after a boiler breakdown at the school.
All children were safely removed from the school because of the malfunction. Parents are encouraged to pick their student up at Discovery Middle at the earliest convenience.
Students will remain at Discovery Middle and lunch will be served for those who must stay until normal dismissal time.
School buses will transport Rainbow students from Discovery at the normal dismissal time. Additional staff has been dispatched to Discovery to accommodate the extra students.
Superintendent Robby Parker assures parents that all students are safe and will be taken care of.
No injuries are being reported.
