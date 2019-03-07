Morgan County man pleads guilty to murdering his adoptive parents

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing his adoptive parents.
The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office confirms Andrew Kyle Hulsey, 26, of Hartselle pleaded guilty to capital murder on Thursday. The plea agreement carries a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Prosecutors say he fatally shot Sandra and William Hulsey during an altercation on April 21, 2016. He was 23 years old at the time.
William Hulsey was the pastor of Aldridge Grove Church of Christ.
Andrew Hulsey was scheduled to go on trial on April 1.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson stated that he is hopeful this plea will offer some closure to the victims’ family, some of whom were present for the plea and approved the sentence.
