Chicago man makes crosses by hand for all Lee Co. tornado victims

“I just cry too much because nobody should lose a 6-year-old like this. I have a hard time when I am in town and luckily I can leave but I leave a piece of my heart behind every time I go someplace. It’s not the wood, it’s the family members that I’m going to be meeting here. I know what I am in for, I have done this before. You know, I may look strong, but it has got to be the toughest thing that anyone could ever do. You know I feel like I am bearing the weight of the whole nation a lot of times.