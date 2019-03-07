Case dismissed against Army veteran charged in deadly I-565 crash

In their motion to dismiss the case, they indicated that Volz made repeated efforts to inform investigators, including a trip to the police department to provide copies of the GM recall letters. One of them was the ignition key recall issued due to the possibility for ignition failure which could could affect engine power, power steering and power braking. Volz said he felt the bottom of his car drop and then lost control. The car went into a side slide which was consistent with the mechanical failure attributed to the ignition switch recall.