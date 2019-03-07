Beware of donation scams after Lee County tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Help continues to pour in from all directions for the storm victims in Lee County, but unfortunately there are scammers out there seeking out those good-hearted people.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been on the ground in some of the hardest hit areas. Hughes says there are official organizations collecting donations like the Red Cross, Salvation Army and local churches, but he says you need to be leery of people you have never heard of especially those asking for donations through PayPal who are out of state.
Hughes tells us there are people out there who make it their mission to take advantage of storm victims.
"Do what you can to find out that they are legitimate because there are people coming in here saying we want to help, but you need to give us some money so we can pay our expenses. Those are the type of folks that we want folks to be very, very leery of,” Hughes said.
The Better Business Bureau’s “Scam Tracker” is a great tool to check to make sure organizations are legitimate. You can view the “Scam Tracker” by clicking here.
