AL Department of Public Health issues warning about CBD products

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public health is warning about untested and unregulated CBD oil products. The state says there’s no assurance right now CBD products are safe because a lot of them haven’t been evaluated by the government.
The shelves at the CBD store in Birmingham are now full of CBD products, all marketed to help relieve all kinds of pain. Store owner B.J. Autry say none of his products have THC in them. That’s the part of the marijuana plant that gets you high.
CBD seems to be the craze right now around the country. Autry tells us business is booming.
"They are finding relief. It’s not just something that’s my opinion. It’s what’s coming from the customers,” Autry said.
But the state health department tells us people need to beware of CBD products.
"There are many products that are being sold in all sorts of stores around the state and country that are claiming to be CBD and yet the contents of that has not really been inspected by anyone or verified by anyone,” said Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Director with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The health department wants people to know that CBD products haven’t been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"If you have CBD that has a certified, inspected product then we’re not saying that’s necessarily a dangerous product. What we’re saying is that there are many people who are buying things at some particular establishment and they really don’t know what they are buying,” Dr. Harris said.
Autry tells us his products are safe.
"We haven't had anybody ever say they got sick or any harmful side effects or anything whatsoever,” Autry said. “We get all our stuff tested. Both companies that we use. They provide third party lab results and we can provide it all. It’s tested multiple times before it even gets shipped to us.”
According to the New York Times, the FDA has only approved one drug containing CBD after clinical trials found it reduced seizures in two rare forms of epilepsy.
The FDA commissioner is planning on holding hearings about CBD later this year.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.