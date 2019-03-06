’You left me with a hole in my heart’: Family seeks clarity after Huntsville officer shoots, kills dog

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville family is seeking answers from authorities after their pit bull was shot and killed by a Huntsville police officer Sunday. The department states the dog was aggressively going after officers who had no choice but to use deadly force.
The entire encounter was captured on camera by officers and the homeowner.
In the homeowners security camera footage, there is no audio but you can see the moment an officer fired a single round. The pit bull was 3 years old.
“You left me with a hole in my heart. There was no reason for that. Especially when you seen we were out here trying to get our dog, in his yard," said Shiquanna Erwin.
HPD tells the 48 newsroom that officers were responding to a call on Grizzard Road Sunday afternoon that the dog was roaming freely through the neighborhood.
Lt. Michael Johnson, a spokesman for the police department, explained the call. “They were run back in their house, if you will. They did not want to come back outside,"
When officers made contact with the dog, they report he was ‘not friendly.’ So, to follow protocol, they began looking for its owner, which is how they ended up at the Erwin home. As the pair traveled through the backyard, Johnson says the dog followed officers. “You can tell the dog was trying to tell which one he was going to bite first," he said.
In the video, you see the officers knock on the side and front door, and while the dog is visibly upset they are there - he never gets too close to them Even as the children come outside to get him, the dog appears to keep his distance. This is all based on clips provided by the Erwin family to WAFF 48.
At some point, things escalate and officers say they were forced to shoot the dog.
Shiquanna tells WAFF 48 News both her son and daughter were nearby when the officer fired. “What if my son, as you decided to shoot, ran to him. Can you stop a bullet? Can you train a bullet not to hit anyone that you don’t want it to hit? No you can’t!”
“We reviewed the body cam and neither children or anyone was in the line of fire," said Johnson.
Huntsville city ordinances make it illegal for dogs to roam freely across the city. Ordinance 03-248 was passed in 2003. It states that all dogs must be restrained at all times, whether on or off the property. They are allowed to roam freely if you have a fenced-in area.
The Erwin property is fenced in for the most part, which leaves the question of how the dog ended up out of the yard.
Additionally, we wanted to know what played out before the officers walked into their yard. We requested body cam footage but were told by City attorney Eddie Blair that the department ‘has explained on numerous occasions they do not release’ said video.
“It’s unfortunate that it is not going to be released because we would desperately like to tell the whole story, but once we release one video we will have to release videos from every police action we ever take," stated Johnson.
“You don’t want your child to feel no pain or see their loved ones gone. I have to explain to my babies that their loved one got shot down in front of them....for loving and protecting them no matter what," said Erwin.
Blair told WAFF 48 News that the dog’s owner could face criminal charges. He did not detail the potential charges.
It took a few days for the Erwin family to bring their dog back home. Now, they are preparing a proper burial.
