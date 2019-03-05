Tires break free from 18-wheeler, killing New Orleans college student

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - A 21-year-old college student is dead after a tragic accident Tuesday at a South Mississippi rest stop.
Margaret Maurer, a student at Tulane University in New Orleans, was traveling eastbound on I-10 with friends when the group stopped for a restroom break at a rest stop in Jackson County, just west of the Pascagoula River Bridge.
According to Gautier Police, Maurer and her two friends were about to get back into their vehicle when two tires on an 18-wheeler broke free from the rig, which was traveling westbound at the time. The tires rolled through the eastbound lanes and into the rest stop on the south side of the interstate, striking Maurer.
The truck tires also hit the car Maurer was traveling in, as well as another vehicle parked nearby, said authorities.
According to Jackson County coroner Vicki Broadus, Maurer was from Forest Lake, MN, which is about 30 miles northeast of St. Paul. Police tell us she and her friends were not originally from the Mississippi Gulf Coast or New Orleans.
Police have talked to the driver of the 18-wheeler, who apparently realized he lost the wheels, but didn’t know what happened. The driver who was going west, turned around, and was driving east when he saw the first responders at the rest stop. Police say he pulled over just past the bridge.
The accident remains under investigation.
