Red Cross helping February flood victims in the Shoals

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Relief efforts continue in the Shoals after February floods left dozens of homes in ruins.
"The estimate that we have right now for Colbert County is there is more than 100 homes impacted,” said American Red Cross Robert Rolf Official.
Many of those homes are in Nathan Estates in Muscle Shoals. Dozens of people were forced from their homes and now they are left no choice but to try and salvage what they can and repair the damage. The American Red Cross Disaster Relief is here to help.
“One to make contact and make sure everyone is alright and then to give them some clean up supplies and see what other needs they may have,” said Rolf.
The team will be in the Shoals all week assessing the flood damage.
“It will be compiled here in North Alabama and then shared with each county EMA that information they will then take and submit ugh through the state for a possible FEMA declaration,” said Rolf.
If you are a flood victim and need support or resources call the American Red Cross Huntsville Office at (256)-536-0084.
