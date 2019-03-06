Morgan County Sheriff’s Office ramps up communication

"These men and women are working hard for their safety whether it's out on the streets, in our jail, in the courts- these guys love what they do and they work hard for the public safety of our citizens," the sheriff stated. "We want to make sure that our sheriff's department is open. We want to make sure that our citizens know what we're doing. All the good things that our deputies and employees do, we want to communicate that with our citizens to show them that we're working for them."