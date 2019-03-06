Morgan County Sheriff’s Office ramps up communication

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - At the Morgan County Sheriff's Office there's a lot going on to ramp up communication, including a growing social media presence.
Mike Swafford is the new public information officer. He has set up new Twitter and Instagram accounts for the sheriff's office and he posts heavily to Facebook as well about investigations, arrests and other news coming out of the agency.
He's also launched a Next Door account to communicate with thousands of Morgan County residents.
“The sheriff is committed to communicating. With this new role, the Morgan County Commission supported the creation of it. It’s just about sharing the story of the hardworking men and women that goes on every day throughout the county and in addition, we want to keep the public informed,” Swafford said. “We remind ourselves every day that we work for the citizens of Morgan County and the stories and information that we have ultimately belongs to them, and it’s our job to get it to them.”
Sheriff Ron Puckett says it's all part of a push to put the spotlight on his staff.
"These men and women are working hard for their safety whether it's out on the streets, in our jail, in the courts- these guys love what they do and they work hard for the public safety of our citizens," the sheriff stated. "We want to make sure that our sheriff's department is open. We want to make sure that our citizens know what we're doing. All the good things that our deputies and employees do, we want to communicate that with our citizens to show them that we're working for them."
The sheriff's office is also taking part in a new program to reduce the number of people with mental illness in jails. It's called "Stepping Up" and it's a national initiative.
According to Sheriff Puckett, around forty percent of the inmates in the Morgan County Jail are going through a mental health crisis.
"We have partnered with the Mental Health Association of North Alabama and they are going to look at those individuals and as they come out of our jail, they'll transport them if they have to, to get help, to stay on their medications, counseling, doctors visits, all the outpatient things they can do to help these individuals," Puckett explained.
It's geared at reducing recidivism.
“Jail is not where we need to send our loved one when they’re having a mental health crisis. There are very few resources in our community, in our state for helping those individuals. Being in jail is not the place to get help,” the sheriff added.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is set to host the Stepping Up Planning Meeting on Wednesday March 6.
The planning meeting consists of those organization supporting the initiative, interested community organizations and will feature a tour of the Morgan County Jail. The Stepping Up Initiative is a collaborative partnership between the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, Decatur Morgan Hospital, City of Decatur, Morgan County Commission, Morgan County Probate Office, and numerous other agencies.
The Stepping Up Initiative is targeted for inmates about to be released from Morgan County Jail, for people involved in the local criminal justice system, or people attempting to access mental health services through the emergency department of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
For more information: Reach out to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office or The Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama(MHCNCA). Information is also available on the MHCNCA website: https://mhcnca.org/2019/02/01/stepping-up/
As for other events, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Needs Rodeo, going on its 11th year, is the largest event of its kind in Alabama.
This year's Rodeo will take place on April 11, 2019. Organizers are planning to host roughly 1700 Special Needs students, teachers and support staff.
The Rodeo serves the Special Needs Community of Morgan County and related schools and organizations but is closed to the public.
Participant and volunteer slots are full for this year.
Sheriff Ron Puckett has also finalized a volunteer program that will allow citizens to support the efforts of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The new Morgan County Sheriff's Volunteer program is made up of local citizens who have a long history of supporting the efforts of Law Enforcement in our area.
Their goals are:
1. Support the (soon to be launched)Sheriff's Citizens Academy and encourage graduates to be involved with the MCSO Volunteers
2. Provide Resources and Training Equipment for the Sheriff's Office
3. Inform the Community and promote awareness and understanding
4. Support the Sheriff Office through community activities and encourage volunteers
5. Be Goodwill Ambassadors for all of Morgan County, highlighting our diverse charm and character
MCSO Volunteers will have the opportunity to earn volunteer hours through their involvement.
Additionally, The Morgan County Sheriff's Volunteers will be the home of the Morgan County Sheriff's Foundation. Through the Non-Profit 501c3 foundation, the MCSO Volunteers can raise funds to support the efforts of the Sheriff Office. Their goal is to be able to supplement the needs of the members and mission of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Those interested in learning more can contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at public.relations@morgancoso.com or through Facebook.
