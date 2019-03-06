Madison County Commission passes local state of emergency for damaged road

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Wednesday the Madison County Commission unanimously approved a “local state of emergency” for two roads that were moved by February’s rainfall.
Keel Mountain Road and Blowing Cave Roads are currently closed.
District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill said the declaration will allow the commission to bypass bid laws for traditional construction projects.
He said the commission was already in talks with a contractor and hopes to have both roads opened by May, but it could be sooner if the weather cooperates.
“We can’t get product to get on the road until the temperature rises above 40 degrees, so that’s been a problem there,” he said.
