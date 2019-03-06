Local Patriot Guard Riders to honor fallen Marine

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - The North Alabama Patriot Guard Riders are seeking anyone who would like honor the life of a Marine, who has no family, by attending his funeral.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, March 6th at 2 p.m. for Corporal Joe Clay Rogers, an Iraqi war veteran.
It is being held at the Colbert Memorial Chapel on U.S. 43 in Tuscumbia.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, after the service Rogers will be taken to Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield to be buried.
