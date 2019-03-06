Huntsville church feeling the fallout of United Methodist Church vote

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - One United Methodist church is coming together after a controversial international vote.
In February, international delegates voted to strengthen the language of its policies toward the LGBTQI community. In doing so, it affirmed the church’s stance that it does not perform same-sex marriages or ordain LGBTQI community members.
In a 438 to 384 vote, delegates voted to increase "accountability by streamlining the processes to enforce penalties for violations of The Book of Discipline related to marriage and ordination of LGBTQI persons.”
Epworth United Methodist Church pastor Todd Noren-Hentz said his church will be holding a “family meeting” on March 10 to share it thoughts and discuss how to move forward within the church.
“I told my parishioners very frankly that I was quite dissapointed by the vote. It felt as if the Methodist Church we’ve known which was kind of a ‘big tent Methodism’ is kind of slipping away,” he said.
Noren-Hentz said anything is on the table for the discussion, but there are paths in which he could not follow the church.
In a letter to his parish he wrote, “it is far too early to tell what the implication of all this will be. Churches, institutions, clergy, lay persons, bishops and ministry partners from across the theological spectrum that were once part of the United Methodist Church may now choose to disaffiliate themselves from our church.”
North Alabama District Superintendent Tom Parrish said he is hoping the church will stay together. Parrish leads 89 United Methodist Church parishes in North Alabama.
“The vote was very hurtful to lots of people, on both sides, the progressives and traditionalists. Both experiencing pain and hurt through it all at a very disturbing time,” he said.
Parrish said both sides had well-meaning, biblical arguments.
“A lot of times people may not agree with the law, but we keep the law, even if we may not agree with it. It’s a hard place to be for us.”
That said, he stressed all were welcome within the church.
“I am hopeful though, I believe there is a future. And I believe it is possible that we come out this even in a better place than we were,” he said.
The strengthened language is still waiting a judicial review from within the church and if it passes, would not go into effect until January 2020.
