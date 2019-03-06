‘Craftily hidden’ drugs, $14K in cash found in Limestone County raid, deputies say

Once investigators secured and searched the residence, they found about two ounces of cocaine hidden in what appeared to be a can of corn but was actually a hidden compartment with a screw-off lid, according to the sheriff’s office. They reportedly found about an ounce of meth and pills (oxycodone, alprazolam, Klonopin, Xanax, and Teva) in another hidden compartment designed to look like a full bottle of water. The K-9 unit helped locate the drugs.