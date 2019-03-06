Authorities searching for rodeo bull on the loose in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Police are advising people in Madison County to be on the look out for a rodeo bull that escaped from Alabama A&M.
A tweet from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the bull might be in the area of Moores Mill and Highway 72.
The bull, named Half Moon, escaped from his holding area on February 22, according to authorities.
If anyone sees the bull, they are advised not to approach it.
Half Moon is described as being brindle in color with a half-white face.
Anyone who sees it should instead call the sheriff’s office at 256-722-7181.
