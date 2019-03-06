Another cold morning, Storm potential this weekend.

The Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 AM this morning as temperatures will stay under freezing until then. Skies are clear this morning and will remain that way for much of the day today. We are expecting nearly an identical day today to what we say yesterday. Sunshine, temperatures into the low 40s, and a northwest breezy. Another cold night on the way tonight as much of the Valley will be into the upper 20s. Thursday will bring in a little more warmth with sunshine and the mid 50s. Clouds pick up late in the day and that will lead to some rain for Friday.