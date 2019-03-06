Another cold morning, Storm potential this weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - You’ll need your warmest winter gear again out there this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 20s. Wind chills are even colder with chills in the teens.
The Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 AM this morning as temperatures will stay under freezing until then. Skies are clear this morning and will remain that way for much of the day today.
We are expecting nearly an identical day today to what we say yesterday. Sunshine, temperatures into the low 40s, and a northwest breezy.
Another cold night on the way tonight as much of the Valley will be into the upper 20s. Thursday will bring in a little more warmth with sunshine and the mid 50s. Clouds pick up late in the day and that will lead to some rain for Friday.
Friday is the start to our rainy weather. Expect showers by the morning hours and they will pick up through the rest of the day. Scattered showers are likely through much of the day, with upper 50s and low 60s.
This weekend looks warm for now with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. There is an early indication that we could possibly see a few stronger thunderstorms developing Saturday. Please check back for the latest on this weekend’s forecast.
