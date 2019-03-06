Alabama author among victims of deadly Lee County tornado

Editor-in-chief Randall Williams said Miller’s first book was also one of the first published by NewSouth. He said locally they were strong sellers and her stories were based in a fictionalized Randolph County during the Depression era, with strong romantic and populist themes woven throughout. Williams also said Miller grew up in Randolph County and she had a working class background that informed her writing. He called her a gifted writer who worked very hard on her books.