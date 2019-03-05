12-year-old Eufaula boy rescues uncle from tornado’s path

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - A brave 12-year-old boy is being herald as a hero by family and friends in East Alabama.
Jave’ Williams was at his grandmother’s home in Eufaula Sunday afternoon when powerful storms rolled through.
Tornado damage reportedly passed right though the back yard.
As conditions worsened, Williams sprang into action, helping lead his legally blind uncle to their ‘safe place.’
Williams said everything happened so fast, he didn’t even have time to be afraid.
“I saw it was a bunch of ruckus going on. Everything was getting destroyed. I saw his whole window swing through, and the door fly away. When we got in the bathroom, I turned on the flashlight and we just sat for a second,” said Williams.
Williams said they stayed hunkered down until the weather settled down.
Nearly every home on the Corbitt Road received some kind of damage.
Other neighbors were shaken up by the fast-hitting storm.
“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this at home, in real life. First time I’ve seen tornado this bad,” said Lonnie Wilder.
Despite the damage, no injuries are being reported.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.