Wind chills in the teens today & tomorrow. Rain returns for the weekend

Bundle up! More of that cold out there this morning across the Tennessee Valley. In fact, it is the coldest morning of 2019 for some!
Some spots are waking up into the teens this morning, while others are into the low 20s. Wind chills are even colder due to a northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. Don’t expect much of a reprieve today as temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the Tennessee Valley. At least we will have plenty of sunshine.
Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with sunshine, cold temperatures and bitter wind chills. Skies will stay clear into Thursday. Warmer temperatures will start to creep back in by Thursday as we will climb back into the low 50s. Clouds pick up late in the day Thursday and will continue into the overnight. Even warmer weather will be back for the weekend but so will the rain. Rain could return by Friday with daily chances through the weekend. Storms on Saturday look possible and will be something we need to watch going forward.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
