Wind chills in the teens today & tomorrow. Rain returns for the weekend

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with sunshine, cold temperatures and bitter wind chills. Skies will stay clear into Thursday. Warmer temperatures will start to creep back in by Thursday as we will climb back into the low 50s. Clouds pick up late in the day Thursday and will continue into the overnight. Even warmer weather will be back for the weekend but so will the rain. Rain could return by Friday with daily chances through the weekend. Storms on Saturday look possible and will be something we need to watch going forward.