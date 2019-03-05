‘Together for Alabama’ telethon to benefit storm victims

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is partnering with The American Red Cross and broadcasters across the state on Wednesday to raise money for storm victims.
The ‘Together For Alabama’ fundraiser is a statewide effort of all members of the Alabama Broadcasters Association. WAFF 48 is doing its part by hosting a telethon from 6:00AM to 6:30PM on Wednesday, March 6. The money raised for the Red Cross will benefit victims of the tornadoes in east Alabama and the recent flooding in Colbert and Cherokee counties.
WAFF will provide a number for the telethon on-air and online at 6:00AM Wednesday.
You can also donate directly to the Red Cross online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/.
