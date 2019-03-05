Sunny skies but still cold this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Abundant sunshine is expected this Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 40s, although the wind chill will feel more like lower 30s.
Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the teens again by Wednesday morning. FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 10 AM CST Wednesday, protect any early blooming plants and vegetation. More sunshine is in the forecast for your Wednesday with temperatures staying abnormally chilly for early March with highs topping out in the lower 40s.
Things will gradually start to warmup a bit by Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid-50s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by Friday with seasonal high temperatures near 60 degrees.
This weekend looks warm for now with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. There is an early indication that we could possibly see a few stronger thunderstorms developing Saturday evening, please check back for the latest on this weekend’s forecast.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.