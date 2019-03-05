Shelby County landslide causing confusion and fear

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - A landslide is happening on Jasmine Lake in front of Little Creek subdivision in Chelsea Park.
“It’s a little concerning,” said Amber Silvia whose lived in the area for less than a year. “It definitely wasn’t there when we moved in,” Silvia said. "I’m concerned that it’s all going to fall into the lake.”
When or how the landslide started is hard to pinpoint, but neighbor Brad McClaran says the problem is growing fast. He took a picture of the landslide Saturday afternoon and as of Monday it appears the land had caved in even more. “We don’t know if it’s going to stop here or work it’s way to the sidewalk or work it’s way to the road,” McClaran said. He fears the worst.
“Kids come and play up here and want to feed the ducks. People that like to run, the sidewalk is starting to crack. What if one day, heaven forbid, somebody comes through and it gives out from underneath them,” McClaran added. The question of who’s responsible remained unanswered. “Is it HOA? Is it the people that keep up the green areas? Or, is it city,” McClaran said.
A sign towards the front of Jasmine Lake says it’s private property. We’ve reached out the realty company which owns the community as well as the city of Chelsea for comment. We are waiting to hear back.
