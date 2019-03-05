Samaritan’s Purse sends disaster relief teams to Alabama after deadly tornadoes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization, deployed their staff, volunteers and 8 tractor-trailers stocked with tools and supplies to tornado-struck Eastern Alabama.
The North Carolina-based relief organization and their teams of volunteers will help clear debris, remove downed trees, tarp roofs and aid in search efforts.
“We are on the ground providing all the help we can while reminding families that there is still hope. Please pray for families impacted and for first responders who continue to search for people who are still missing," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a press release.
Bruce Poss, who is on the ground in East Alabama leading Samaritans Purse teams, spoke with WBTV on the phone Monday about their efforts.
“The devastation is more than just the physical part, it’s the spiritual part of it, the emotional rebuild as well so the chaplains will also be here for that.”
Poss says historical devastation of this size, crews and volunteers will stay as long as they are needed—anywhere from weeks to years—based off of past response projects.
“Were here, until we get finished, you know, were not a quick in and quick out kind of group.”
For more information about how to help or volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse, go to spvolunteernetwork.org.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.