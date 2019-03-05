’It’s going up instead of down’: Weekend rain dumps more water on flooded Lawrence County neighborhood

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Weekend storms brought more water and more problems to areas of Lawrence County that were already struggling to dry out. In particular, a dead end neighborhood off of County Road 406 has been cut off from main roads for more than a week with Sunday’s system making matters worse.
The WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team forecasts freezing temperatures, which residents in that neighborhood said are making for double trouble.
“If the water freezes, what are they going to do? They can’t get out," said Marshell Billings with the Red Bay Fire Department.
Billings has played a major role in relief efforts for those residents who are stranded. Along with County officials, she has helped closed the road and get a barrier put up to stop cars from driving through.
“They need to bring something in here and pump this water out because it ain’t got no where to go," stated Tammy Jones, a long time Lawrence County resident and family of those on the dead end street. “We can’t do it, so we need help.”
Monday, the Lawrence County Rescue Squad allowed 48 News crews to ride back with them to check on the nearly 30 people who live on the road.
James Jones lives in the first home that is surrounded by water. He told WAFF this is the most water he’s ever seen in his small neighborhood.
“We haven’t seen water like this in probably 30 to 40 years," said Jones. “Right now, I’m okay. Like I said, I’m more concerned for the elderly people on the hill.”
Jones has already received some supplies from the Rescue Squad. Last week, they brought back food and medicine to those in need.
As temperatures dip and the water possibly freezes at the top, it will make it harder for the Rescue Squad to reach them. Regardless, Squad officials say they will go back as often as they need them.
“The only thing that’s going to make this water go away is either they pump it out or Mother Nature let it stop raining and let it go down," said Jones.
