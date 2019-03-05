Have bad breath? You could be making it worse. Here’s how.

(CNN) – Do you constantly worry that you’re walking around with a bad case of morning breath? Are you always trying the sniff test on yourself?
The good news is, you’re not alone. According to the Academy of General Dentistry, up to 80 million people suffer from halitosis, or chronic bad breath.
If you’re one of millions who suffer from chronic bad breath, here are some of the common things you’re doing to make it worse:
1: You aren’t brushing and flossing regularly.
2: You’re eating or drinking something smelly like garlic. Many of the foods that contribute to bad breath do so by releasing sulfides – and, as you know, sulfur smells like rotten eggs.
3: You’re consuming too much sugar. Bacteria in your mouth thrives on the sweet stuff.
4: Your body is going through a process called ketosis. Low-carb, high-protein diets force your body into ketosis, which is when your system begins to burn fat cells for energy. The process creates waste products called ketones. One way those ketones exit your body is through your mouth.
5: You breathe through your mouth. Doing that dries out your mouth, causing even worse bad breath.
6: You use medications that dry out your mouth.
7: Your nose is stuffed, or you have allergies. These things can also lead to dry mouth.
8: You smoke or chew tobacco.
9: You drink alcohol, which also dries out your mouth.
10: You have an underlying medical condition. Sometimes bad breath can signal something more serious. If you worry that might be you, make sure to check with your doctor.
