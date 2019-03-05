Freeze warning overnight with more sun & cold Wednesday

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the teens and low 20s again by Wednesday morning. A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. CST Wednesday. Protect any early blooming plants and vegetation. More sunshine is in the forecast for your Wednesday with temperatures staying abnormally chilly for early March with highs topping out in the lower 40s. Your wind chill will again be in the 30s during the afternoon. Things will gradually start to warm up a bit by Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid-50s.