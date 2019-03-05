Freeze warning overnight with more sun & cold Wednesday

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the teens and low 20s again by Wednesday morning. A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. CST Wednesday. Protect any early blooming plants and vegetation. More sunshine is in the forecast for your Wednesday with temperatures staying abnormally chilly for early March with highs topping out in the lower 40s. Your wind chill will again be in the 30s during the afternoon. Things will gradually start to warm up a bit by Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid-50s.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by Friday with seasonal high temperatures near 60 degrees. This weekend looks warm for now with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. There is an early indication that we could possibly see a few stronger thunderstorms developing Saturday. Please check back for the latest on this weekend’s forecast.
Drier skies will prevail on Sunday with warm temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Slightly cooler air will filter in by early next week with highs on Monday in the middle 50s. Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may move in by Wednesday of next week.
