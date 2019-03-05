Congressman Brooks outlines issues during ‘unique’ period in U.S. politics

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - From the tensions in our nation’s capital, to border security and national debt, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks touched on a number of different hot-button topics during a legislative luncheon in Huntsville.
In front of a crowd of 750 people, Brooks, who represents the 5th District, talked about the economy and what challenges our country faces.
“Our deficit and debt are long term debts that we need to start working on now before it gets so out of control that we risk bankruptcy that would be debilitating for the USA and of course extraordinarily bad for the Tennessee Valley because of our heavy reliance on defense, space, the ATF and FBI and other parts of the federal government,” Brooks stated.
During his Washington Update Monday at the Von Braun Center, he addressed a number of other things, including a border wall.
“We’re talking about totally building a wall, a one-time expenditure, for about $25-30 billion, versus $116 billion dollars a year in net tax loses,” Brooks said to those in attendance.
As he painted the picture of the political climate in Washington DC, Congressman Mo Brooks says it's a historic time for our country.
“We’ve got a rather unique president. We’ve got a Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, that has contention within her own Democratic conference where a sizable number thinks she’s too conservative to be Speaker of the House. You have a more stabilizing effect in the United States Senate but unfortunately, they’ve not yet risen to the challenges we have on deficit and debt, border security and the big fight between socialism and free enterprise. It’s really a unique period in American history and we’ll see how it plays out. It’s one for the history books,” Brooks stated.
To Alabamians, he urged them to do their “homework” so they can cast a more informed vote.
“Washington is not up to the challenges that we face as a country but that's in large part because we need voters across America who will take the time to find out what the true facts and true issues are and then make up their minds accordingly,” Brooks added.
At the start of the event, a moment of silence was held for all those who were impacted by tornadoes in East Alabama over the weekend. At least 23 people died in Lee County. Several of the victims are children.
“I’m sure that as fast as possible, federal help will be on the way. FEMA, I’m sure, is already looking into the seriousness of it. Right now, everyone is strictly in recovery mode, trying to assist those people who are injured and trying to locate those who may have lost their lives. After all of that has taken place, then we’ll be in rebuilding mode. The people down in Lee County and southeast Alabama are strong people. I’m sure they’ll rebound after we get past mourning the victims,” Brooks said.
The luncheon was presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.
Congressman Brooks was elected to his fifth term in November 2018. He serves on two influential House committees: Armed Services and Science, Space and Technology. He also serves on three important House subcommittees: the Strategic Forces and Readiness subcommittees on Armed Services and the Space subcommittee on Science, Space, and Technology.
Congressman Brooks founded and became co-chairman of the Army Aviation Caucus shortly after he was first elected in 2010. It is a forum in which Members of Congress, staff, and Army leadership raise awareness for Army Aviation and seek to affect legislative priorities. The Caucus now includes more than 40 members and is one of the most active caucuses on Capitol Hill.
