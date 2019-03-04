Urban Engine Kicks Off Women’s History Month Event Series Celebrating Women in Tech and Female Founders

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Urban Engine, a local non-profit organization aimed at accelerating STEAM-focused innovation and entrepreneurship through education, announced a series of events that will celebrate women in technology and showcase female entrepreneurs during March 2019 in conjunction with Women’s History Month.
● March 6, 2019: Women in Tech themed CoWorking Night at Huntsville West, 6:00 pm - A schedule of one-hour technical workshops ranging from software and web development to digital marketing will be lead by women in partnership with Women Who Code Huntsville.
● March 14, 2019: 32/10 Speaker Series with Amanda Latifi co-founder/CEO of the Los Angeles based shopping application, HaftaHave at The Camp, 5:30 pm.
● March 20, 2019: Google “I am Remarkable” Women’s Empowerment Workshop at Huntsville West, 6:00pm - Lead by Lauren Johannesmeyer, City Manager of Google Fiber Huntsville.
● March 27, 2019: “Her-story” Panel at Huntsville West, 6:00pm - Featuring Joanna White - Governmental Affairs Liaison for the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, Emilie Dover - Co-Founder/President of Rocket City Digital, and Jessica Barker - President of the Huntsville/Madison County chapter of Alabama New South Coalition and more.
Urban Engine is celebrating women in technology and female startup founders to bring awareness to equity in STEAM careers and startup opportunities. National data indicates women make up less than 20 percent of U.S. tech jobs.* Similarly, women own approximately 40% of all businesses** but, for those working on technology businesses, only 17% of venture-backed capital is invested in women-lead startups***.
More info about the event series is available at: https://www.urbanengine.org/events/wemonth
All events are offered to the the community free of charge in celebration of Women’s History Month. Women’s History Month, held annually in March, commemorates and encourages the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.
About Urban Engine: Urban Engine propels the growth of Alabama’s economy by connecting aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leadership to educational resources, talent, and community. Urban Engine contributes heavily to Alabama’s innovation ecosystem by cultivating a dynamic workforce, professional development through creative autonomy, and the entrepreneurial gumption to launch and build thriving businesses. Founded in 2015 through its various programs and events, Urban Engine activates its mission by offering over 150 free innovation
