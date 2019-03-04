Tuscaloosa Police: Man pretending to be Uber driver had photos of unconscious college-aged girls

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are questioning a man they say pretended to be an Uber driver.
A deputy saw a suspicious vehicle near Highway 43 North and Wallace Drive in Northport. The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Tommy Wayne Beard.
The deputy found an unconscious 22-year-old University of Alabama student in the backseat. Beard initially told the deputy he was an Uber driver and was taking the intoxicated woman home.
The woman said she could not remember getting into the vehicle with Beard. She said she could only remember leaving a bar in downtown Tuscaloosa.
Beard later admitted to investigators he was not an Uber driver but was portraying himself as one. Beard stated he bought an “Uber” sign for his vehicle and was picking up people and giving them rides.
Investigators discovered Beard had photographs of college aged females that appeared to be unconscious while they were in the backseat of his vehicle in his cell phone.
Beard admitted to taking photographs of girls that are unconscious in his vehicle when giving them rides. Investigators are asking anyone who has paid Beard to give them a ride to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.