Teens for wind chill overnight, Freeze Warning

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will stay in place for the rest of your Monday evening with the wind chill dropping into the teens by Tuesday morning.
FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 10 AM CST Tuesday, protect any early blooming plants and vegetation. Abundant sunshine is expected for Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 40s, although the wind chill will feel more like lower 30s. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the teens again by Wednesday morning.
Things will gradually start to warmup a bit by Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid-50s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by Friday with seasonal high temperatures near 60 degrees. This weekend looks warm for now with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, rain and storms will be possible both days.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.