Much colder this week, staying dry until Friday

A quiet start to the day out there today across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are at or below freezing in most places this morning, but the breezy north wind has our wind chills into the teens and low 20s in some spots. Passing clouds out there this morning will diminish as we move into the afternoon with some nice sunshine for the afternoon. However, it will stay very chilly with highs staying into the upper 30s for most places. Wind chills will likely stay into the low to mid 20s for much of the day.