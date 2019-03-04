Much colder this week, staying dry until Friday

Happy Monday! Grab your winter coat as you run out the door today. It is very chilly out there this morning!
A quiet start to the day out there today across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are at or below freezing in most places this morning, but the breezy north wind has our wind chills into the teens and low 20s in some spots. Passing clouds out there this morning will diminish as we move into the afternoon with some nice sunshine for the afternoon. However, it will stay very chilly with highs staying into the upper 30s for most places. Wind chills will likely stay into the low to mid 20s for much of the day.
Overnight temperatures will be well below normal as we wake up to temperatures into the low 20s. Skies will stay clear across the Tennessee Valley, but winds out of the northwest will stay breezy. That means many could wake up with wind chills in the low teens on Tuesday. It will be a dry but chilly week. Morning temperatures will be into the upper teens and low 20s and afternoon temps will be into the low 40s through the middle of the week.
Rain chances pick up as we move into the end of the week, with a chance at storms Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.