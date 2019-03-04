Huntsville engineers build nationally-recognized life-saving communication

“if you were in Alabama on April 27, 2011, you know the damage and destruction (from tornadoes) we experienced,” said Chief Peterson. “You also know about the outpouring of support law enforcement and first responders received from other states. However, many of us had a difficult time communicating with the outside agencies we needed to work with because we couldn’t talk to them on our hand radios. Moreover, we couldn’t talk to many of our own state agencies,” said Chief Peterson.