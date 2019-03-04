How to register your storm shelter in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -As severe weather continues to strike around Alabama, many North Alabamians are investing in storm shelters, but just how does one register a storm shelter?
Both the City of Madison and the City of Huntsville are encouraging residents to register their storm shelters now.
Residents can register shelters by going online, filling out a questionnaire, and submitting specific information regarding location and capacity of the storm shelter.
