Amanda Berry and Charles Ramsey reunite 6 years after harrowing escape, rescue

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - All eyes were on Cleveland in 2013 when Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus were found alive, after being held captive by Ariel Castro for years on Seymour Avenue.
Berry broke loose from Castro’s homemade prison, and ran into the arms of neighbor Charles Ramsey.
Cleveland 19 broke the story, and indirectly contributed to Ramsey’s overnight notoriety.
On Monday, Ramsey teased the meeting that was six years in the making, writing:
By afternoon, he posted this inspirational photo of himself and Berry:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.