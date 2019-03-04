Amanda Berry and Charles Ramsey reunite 6 years after harrowing escape, rescue

By John Deike | March 4, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - All eyes were on Cleveland in 2013 when Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus were found alive, after being held captive by Ariel Castro for years on Seymour Avenue.

Berry broke loose from Castro’s homemade prison, and ran into the arms of neighbor Charles Ramsey.

Cleveland 19 broke the story, and indirectly contributed to Ramsey’s overnight notoriety.

On Monday, Ramsey teased the meeting that was six years in the making, writing:

“Waiting around today for someone whose impact on my life has been overwhelming. Impactful even though I only met her once for less than an hour. Can you guess who?”

By afternoon, he posted this inspirational photo of himself and Berry:

What a day

