Aerial video shows destruction in east Alabama

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA/NBC) - A preliminary EF-4 tornado that was estimated to be nearly a mile wide cut a path of destruction for approximately 24 miles through east Alabama and west Georgia Sunday afternoon.
Video from a helicopter shows piles of debris that were once homes in Lee County.
As of Monday afternoon, the death toll from the tornadoes was 23.
The worst of the damage is in the Beauregard community. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the search for missing people Monday was concentrated in a one-square mile area in Beauregard. Lee Road 38 and Lee Road 39 suffered the worst damage.
“It looks almost as if someone took a giant knife and just scraped the ground," Jones said. "There are slabs where homes formerly stood, debris everywhere, trees snapped, whole forested areas where trees are snapped and lying on the ground.”
Nearby Smiths Station also suffered major damage. The mayor said 24 homes were destroyed in the town of 5,000. Two people were injured, but there was no loss of life there.
