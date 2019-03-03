Vina woman dies after getting hit by car outside of Russellville restaurant

RUSSELLVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Vina woman lost her life in a wreck in Russellville on Saturday.
The wreck happened as a vehicle was traveling north on Highway 43, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Kathy Emerson, of Vina.
Russellville police tell the Times Daily that Emerson was hit as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of 43 Grill. She was taken to Russellville Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say a vehicle was going northbound when it was sideswiped by another vehicle, forcing it into one of the vehicles in 43 Grill’s parking lot, hitting two other vehicles along with Emerson’s.
The conditions of any others involved are not known at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.