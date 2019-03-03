Supplies needed to help homeless following heavy rain in the Valley

Supplies needed to help homeless following heavy rain in the Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 3, 2019 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 10:56 AM

(WAFF) - A local organization in Huntsville is asking for help to assist the city’s homeless population following heavy downpours across the Tennessee Valley.

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is asking for the community’s help in gathering supplies.

Below is a list of supplies the group says are needed.

  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • 9x12 tarps
  • Bungie cords
  • Ropes

NACH also says that with even more rain in the forecast for the area, the Grateful Life Emergency Warming Center is going to be open on Sunday, March 3 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.