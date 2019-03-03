Supplies needed to help homeless following heavy rain in the Valley

(WAFF) - A local organization in Huntsville is asking for help to assist the city’s homeless population following heavy downpours across the Tennessee Valley.
The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is asking for the community’s help in gathering supplies.
Below is a list of supplies the group says are needed.
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- 9x12 tarps
- Bungie cords
- Ropes
NACH also says that with even more rain in the forecast for the area, the Grateful Life Emergency Warming Center is going to be open on Sunday, March 3 beginning at 2:00 p.m.
