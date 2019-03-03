Showers and storms for Sunday

Rain has moved in from the west, and moderate to heavy downpours are being noticed in the area already. Showers will really pick up by late morning into the early afternoon hours. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible today, but most of the strong storms will be to our south. We could receive about an inch of rain by the end of the day.
After the cold front exits our region, cold air will trail behind it. Tomorrow's temperatures will be noticeably colder. Temperatures will be below freezing to start the day, and highs will only peak into the lower 40s. Sunshine will return for the first half of the work week, but the cold air will shield any warmth from the sun.
A decent warm-up does not come until the end of the week, but so does the rain. Rain will close out the work week and rain chances will stick around through the weekend. High temperatures will be near or slightly above normal this weekend, into the 60s.
