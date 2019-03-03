Local program gives gas cards to those affected by Keel Mountain storm damage

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL (WAFF) -Flooding closed two out of three roads going up Keel Mountain, and now its draining the wallets of parents trying to transport their kids to school.
“Even if you are stable, having to make a that trip where you have to come all the way back into Jackson County and back around to Madison County could affect you financially.”
The Care Center is giving gas cards to families on Keel Mountain, after two of three roads up the mountain closed due to damage.
Schools in the area sent home a form Friday so parents could apply for the gas cards.
The only stipulation is the students must have good attendance and not be frequently tardy.
Two of three roads up the mountain are damaged and unstable, with a third impassable by a school bus.
If you live on Keel Mountain and your child is taking the school bus, the new pick-up location is at New Hope Church of God.
- Pickup for all students is 6:45 a.m.
- Drop off is 3:00 p.m. for K-8
- Drop off for High School students is 4:30 p.m.
