Huntsville woman helps coordinate national “Lift Our Vote” movement

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Sunday presidential candidates gathered in Selma to fight voter suppression, and a Huntsville woman helped make it happen.
Jessica Barker is the coordinator for “Lift Our Vote 2020,” a national campaign aimed at combating voter suppression through awareness, education and collaboration among civic leaders and the public.
Barker ran for north Alabama’s State Board of Education seat unsuccessfully in 2018, and said she took several lessons away from the campaign.
“I realized that there was a lot of misinformation out there, and a lot of mis-education when it comes to politics, civic engagement and so it’s my passion to make sure my community stay involved," she said.
Barker used party buses to raise awareness and in an effort to make it more convenient for North Huntsville voters to get to the polls in November.
However come election day, she said she found herself helping Alabama A&M students with election paperwork by taking them to the Board of Registrars office.
“So we ended up using the party bus to fight voter suppression on election day, and it was from that situation I said okay, enough is enough," she said.
She has since been in contact with a number of presidential campaigns (Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders were in attendance Sunday) and advocacy groups (including the NAACP and SPLC).
The campaign kicked off at the Selma Jubilee where Hillary Clinton was inducted into the Women’s Suffrage Hall of Fame.
If locals are interested in helping or getting educated, Barker said to reach out to the campaign.
“We need everyone in the community to be involved. So if you’re a member of a church, a sorority, a fraternity and you know you want to provide some education in your neighborhood, give us a call. We’ll send in a team and we’ll get it done.”
