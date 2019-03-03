A few flurries possible overnight & teens for wind chill

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rain showers will end tonight with a few flurries possible overnight before skies clear out, low temperatures will be very cold in the 20s with the wind chill in the teens!
Patchy black ice may be possible for the Monday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses. Sunny skies will prevail on Monday afternoon but temperatures will be cold in the upper 30s. Tuesday & Wednesday morning will be frigid again with morning wind chills in the teens. Temperatures will gradually warm into the low 50s by Thursday with partly cloudy skies.
We will be close to average on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Next weekend is trending warmer with highs in the middle 60s and rain showers possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
