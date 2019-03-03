Decatur city leaders moving forward with tethering ordinance request

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A request by city leaders to develop an ordinance regulating animal tethering in Decatur is moving forward. City Council sent the measure to their animal services advisory board.
Melissa Lance has been at the forefront of this fight. She requests detailed regulations for our four-legged friends.
“We’re basically just trying to make sure that the quality of these lives of the animals are going to be bettered by putting these regulations out there,” said Lance.
The goal is for the city to pass an ordinance to set a standard around what is acceptable and what is not. Lance says she hopes tethering ordinances will be the start of updating all animal laws in the city.
“We just wanted to add a few things to it as far as making it very detailed and not just leaving it up to officers’ discretion, having a very vivid description of what is expected in the care of these animals,” said Lance.
As it stands now, Council President Paige Bibbee explained to 48 News, you can call 911 if you see a dog chained up and are worried about its well being. At that point, though, Lance says it’s up to the officers discretion.
Currently, food, water and shelter are the bare minimum for care in the city. Things like temperature, vaccinations, veterinary care and more fall under those three.
“The tethering is a more difficult scenario to meet the aforementioned standards,” stated Dr. Steve Osborne.
Dr. Osborne is President of the Decatur Animal Services Advisory Board, an independent committee that advises the city’s animal services department.
“You’ll never please everybody,” explained Dr. Osborne. “So what we will try to do is make some first steps for regulations and stuff.”
Dr. Osborne expects his team will meet again within the next couple of weeks to begin deciding what recommendations they will send to City Council.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the Decatur Animal Kennel Club, whom we are told spoke out against these requests. They not respond to our request for comment.
