Widespread rain Sunday, then very cold weather

A few light showers are sprinkled on the radar this morning, but most of the area is dry. Today will be dry, but cloudy with cool temperatures today. Highs will be below average, only peaking into the lower 50s.
A cold front brings changes to the forecast for the beginning of the week. Rain will spark due to the front tomorrow, and showers will start early. The heaviest and most widespread rain will be around noon and into the early afternoon hours. The wet weather will travel eastward and the area will become rain free shortly after sunset and as we go later into the night.
The front will drag in very cold air behind it. Monday morning will start with temperatures near freezing. Sunshine will return, but the cold will stick around for most of the work week. Next shot for showers comes at the end of the work week into the weekend.
