Man sought in possible rape, kidnapping case in DeKalb County
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:44 AM

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in DeKalb County want the public to be on the lookout for a person of interest in a possible rape and kidnapping case.

Police want you to look out for James Ray Castle.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say Castle was last scene, running on foot near the Country Estates Trailer Park on County Road 102 in Sylvania Saturday morning.

Authorities ask that if you see Ray, call 911. They say he is believed to be dangerous and that you should not approach him.

