Hemp market grows in the Valley

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Saturday the market for hemp products in the Tennessee Valley just got bigger.
Fayetteville businessman Harley Kenney opened two new “Your CBD Store” franchises in Madison and Decatur.
Such an expansion became legal just before Christmas, after President Trump signed the Farm bill into law. It legalized industrialized hemp and as a result the CBD products derived from the substance.
CBD (or cannabidiol) products are used to ease pain and a host of other ailments, and come in a variety of forms.
The law had Kenney scrambling to come south.
“In 90 days it’s been stressful and crazy but we’re looking forward to coming to the Valley," he said.
“The Huntsville, Madison and Decatur markets are much bigger than our Fayetteville market, so we’re able to come to the masses and be here local to the population,” he said.
Kenney said he faced initial resistance from Huntsville authorities about securing a business license, but is likely eyeing another store on South Memorial Parkway.
He said business during the dual grand openings had been consistent.
Customer Kim Whitaker told WAFF 48 News she was “excited, nervous, hope it works (laughs).”
The “Your CBD Store” franchises are not the first stores in the market. A quick Google search brings up 20 different stores selling CBD products in the Tennessee Valley.
