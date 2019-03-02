Heavy rain and flooding possible Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the middle 40s.
Moderate to heavy rainfall along with a few thunderstorms will move in from the west by early Sunday morning. Rainfall accumulation will be between 1” to 2” and river flooding may be an issue. The severe threat for Sunday is far greater to our south, but an isolated stronger thunderstorm or two will be possible. Rain showers will end Sunday evening followed by clearing skies, low temperatures will be quite chilly in the upper 20s.
The week ahead looks quiet but cold with Monday through Wednesday’s high temperatures only in the low 40s. 50 return by Thursday and Friday with scattered rain possible to end the week. Next weekend will be a bit more seasonal with highs in the middle 60s Saturday and Sunday.
