Hazel Green girls playing Opelika for 6A basketball championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFF) - The defending 6A girls basketball championship Hazel Green Trojans are taking on Opelika for the 2019 title.
Hazel Green jumped out to the early 14-2 lead. Marisa Snodgrass, who plans to play for Montevallo after graduation, dominated the court early on with 9 points in the first quarter.
However, Opelika’s offense came alive minutes into the second period. The Bulldogs went on a 9 point run to close the gap to 14-11 with five minutes left in the second quarter.
The Trojan defense stepped up and the offense went to work to bring the score to 28-16 at the half. Marisa Snodgrass remained the scoring leader at the break with 16 points.
Hazel Green played a championship-caliber third quarter. The Trojans held Opelika to just 4 points to make a Bulldogs comeback even more unlikely.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.