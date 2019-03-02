B’ham PD locate missing man

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: The missing man was located at the Firehouse Shelter. He is now reported to be safe with his family.
Police are asking for your help locating a missing Birmingham man.
Rufus Randall White was last seen in 10 block of 9th Ave. N. He was walking in an unknown direction away from his home. Mr. White has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
Mr. White is described as a 83-year-old, African-American male. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather jacket, brown shoes, and a beige toboggan.
Police are asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Rufus Randall White, to contact Birmingham Police at 205-297-8485 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers 205-254-777
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.