Wet weather to close out the weekend, then very cold start to the work week

A break in the rainfall will continue into Saturday. Tomorrow begins the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Wet weather returns to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Rain will move in from the west with a cold front. Expect rain to be possible from sunrise to sunset. From the early afternoon into the early evening, heavy rainfall will likely impact the Valley. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm to be in the midst of the rain, but the best chance for storms remains to the south of our area. About 1-2″ of rainfall is likely Sunday.