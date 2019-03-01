Wet weather to close out the weekend, then very cold start to the work week

Rain is moving out of the Tennessee Valley into northern Georgia. The rest of the day will be dry and cloudy, with an occasional sprinkle possible. The first day of March will be cool with highs only making it into the lower 50s this afternoon.
A break in the rainfall will continue into Saturday. Tomorrow begins the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Wet weather returns to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Rain will move in from the west with a cold front. Expect rain to be possible from sunrise to sunset. From the early afternoon into the early evening, heavy rainfall will likely impact the Valley. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm to be in the midst of the rain, but the best chance for storms remains to the south of our area. About 1-2″ of rainfall is likely Sunday.
After the cold front, very cold air will pour in. Monday morning will be bitterly cold with temperatures below freezing and highs peaking in the lower 40s. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the next work week. Clouds build in Thursday and rain returns Friday into the weekend next week. Temperatures will begin to warm going towards the end of next week.
